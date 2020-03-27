WWE Rumors - Big change possible to WrestleMania title match?

Another title match could be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Roman Reigns was one of the latest WWE Superstars to be pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card.

We could see a change in the WWE Women's Tag-Team title match

WrestleMania 36 is now a little more than a week away. Most of the show has reportedly been already taped at the Performance Center and multiple other locations. However, there have also been a number of late changes that have had to be made to the card because of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought most of the world to a standstill right now.

There have reportedly been a number of changes made to the WrestleMania card with some wrestlers reporting that they are sick while others have temperatures above 100.4 which is WWE's cut off point for performers.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that one of the matches that could be affected is the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship match. The champions - Asuka and Kairi Sane - are slated to defend their titles against the team of Natalya and Beth Phoenix as well as the team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, as of right now.

However, Meltzer said that according to their reports "Natalya & Phoenix were not a lock and things were not finalized." This means we could still possibly see a change to this match although there are no details of it out yet.

Some Superstars who are out of WrestleMania so far include Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke. They were the first Superstars reported to have been pulled because of the pandemic and both are at home in self-isolation right now. The latest name to have been pulled from WrestleMania is none other than 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns.

According to reports, Reigns asked WWE to be removed from the match as a precaution and the company honoured his request. We will have to wait and see who will challenge Goldberg in his place for the WWE Universal Championship.