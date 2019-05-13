WWE Rumors: Big development in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House to happen on RAW

Are we in for a really big surprise?

What's the story?

WWE RAW comes to us in just a few hours from the United Kingdom and the show will obviously be taped. A lot of UK shows are often by-the-numbers events where nothing of importance ever happens.

However, WrestleVotes posted a recent Tweet informing us to watch out for the Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House. Things are going to become very interesting this week.

In case you didn't know...

We've been seeing vignettes on both RAW and SmackDown Live since the Superstar Shake-Up. Bray Wyatt seems to have turned over a new leaf and now he's seemingly the host of a children's show.

There is, however, a very creepy undertone to the overall proceedings. Last week, we saw the murder of Rambling Rabbit, one of the puppets on the show.

Rambling Rabbit was killed by Mercy The Buzzard, a character who's quite obviously based on Waylon Mercy, the WWE legend.

The heart of the matter

The WrestleVotes Twitter account often provides spoilers with regard to both WWE brands before they usually happen. This time, the said account has made it sound like neither show is going to be especially interesting.

However, the account goes on to urge us to catch the Bray Wyatt 'Firefly Fun House' segment because things will seemingly take a much darker turn this week. I don't know what this means, but WrestleVotes has assured us that we will be pleasantly surprised. One wonders if this means that we can meet some of the members of the Firefly Fun House.

One of the only things to look forwards to on tonight’s show... The Fire Fly Funhouse takes a darker turn. It’s going to catch people off guard. In a good way. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2019

What's next?

It will be especially interesting to see how Bray Wyatt transitions from the vignettes to the ring. Also it will be quite a treat to see what Bray Wyatt has whipped up for us. It's guaranteed to be good, considering just how creative the man is.