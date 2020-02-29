WWE Rumors - Big Injured Superstar's career and future reportedly in jeopardy

Lars Sullivan's WWE career has been riddled with unfortunate events.

The physically robust Superstar has been out of action since June 2019 as he underwent a knee reconstruction surgery.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sullivan should ideally be ready to return soon, however, his future is uncertain due to various reasons.

Sullivan's name has not been mentioned backstage lately and that may have a lot to do with the multiple controversies that emerged outside the ring. Sullivan was first reprimanded for the racist posts he made on a bodybuilding forum, for which he was fined $100,000 by the WWE.

The former NXT Superstar found himself in another tricky situation in December last year when old adult films of his surfaced on the internet.

Meltzer stated that there is no hint with regards to how his adult film past - which happened before he signed with the company - will influence his future and whether Vince McMahon will bring him back and give him a push. There was no backstage reaction from the WWE management to the revelation and the company just let the story wither away as time passed.

Sullivan was in line for a monster push before his injury as he was pencilled in to beat John Cena at WrestleMania 35. However, Sullivan reportedly suffered an anxiety attack and his push was kept on hold as he was given some time to recover.

He was introduced to the main roster fans last year and he seemed to be on course for a solid push. However, an untimely injury forced WWE to remove him from TV and he hasn't returned ever since the unfortunate event.

Sullivan is still under contract with the company but his future could be in jeopardy due to all the troubles he has faced in the past year.

Meltzer noted:

Another name who should be ready but whose future is uncertain is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan underwent knee reconstruction surgery in June, so should be ready fairly soon. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all of late.