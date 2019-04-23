WWE Rumors: Big Moment from Bray Wyatt's Raw segment copied from former WWE Superstar's pitch

Wyatt

Bray Wyatt. That's who everyone's talking about and for good reason; the Eater of Worlds returned to Raw this week and debuted one of the most outrageous characters we've seen in a while.

The maniacal segment portrayed Wyatt to be even darker and scarier than his former avatar, and that has naturally got the pro wrestling fraternity talking in numbers.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed on the PWInsider Elite that the chainsaw bit from Wyatt's segment from Raw was lifted off from an old pitch made by former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton.

Bray Wyatt managed to grab all the news on a night when WWE confirmed the dream match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins for Money in the Bank.

Wyatt had been rumoured to return for many weeks now and additionally, it was also said that he would be repackaged on his reintroduction to the WWE Universe. However, nobody expected what happened on Raw.

Wyatt appeared in a red sweater and welcomed the fans to the 'Firefly Fun House'. He spoke about being a changed man, and in a way to symbolize his reformation, Wyatt used a chainsaw to cut off the head from a cardboard cut off of his old Eater of Worlds persona.

It seems like the chainsaw bit was part of a video pitch involving former WWE tag team champion Cliff Compton.

In case you don't remember, Compton was popularly known as Dice Domino, who had won the WWE Tag Team Championship along with his partner Duece Shade in 2007. Compton got released by WWE in 2008 and would continue to wrestle on the independent circuit.

On PWInsider Elite, Johnson spoke about Wyatt's new gimmick and made an interesting observation. In one of the pitch videos featuring Cliff Compton, the former WWE superstar apparently chopped off John Cena's head, which as expected, was deemed too brutal to be given the green signal back then.

Fast forward to 2019 and it is now a passable thing to show on TV.

“In a scene that was literally taken from a pitch that Cliff Compton did and was turned down by WWE, they showed a cardboard cut-out of Bray Wyatt’s old character and then he took a chainsaw to it and cut the head of the cardboard cut-out off. This is something that Cliff Compton did in a pitch video where he chainsawed the head off of John Cena and WWE was like, ‘we can’t do that’ well… many years later they can.”

Personally, I am intrigued by the new Bray Wyatt. There is immense potential in the demented new ways adopted by the former WWE Champion. It's fresh and can actually lead to something wholly entertaining if booked properly. All the Creative needs to do now is to not mess it up.