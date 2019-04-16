WWE Rumors: Big name expected to move over to SmackDown Live in tonight's Superstar Shake-up

Some big names could be heading over to SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The Superstar Shake-up continues tonight on SmackDown Live, following the success of the trade-like environment last night on Raw, and at least one big name could be making the switch.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles was the huge acquisition for Monday Night Raw last night along with the likes of The Miz, Andrade, and Cedric Alexander which means that SmackDown Live need a Superstar of that caliber to come over to the blue brand and take his place.

Roman Reigns never lost the Universal Championship, which means that he should be the first in line to face Seth Rollins following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and since Rollins is a face, this should have been a challenge that was laid down.

Having Reigns on Raw means that he's a threat to Rollins which could be why he needs to move over to SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns has never been an exclusive talent of SmackDown Live, having spent the majority of his career on Monday Night Raw, but The Big Dog could be heading over to SmackDown Live tonight as part of the Superstar Shake-up as reported by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Reigns doesn't have a lot to do right now on Monday Night Raw, since The Shield have basically split and it doesn't look as though WWE wants him to challenge Seth Rollins anytime soon, so the fact that there's a heel mid-card Champion could allow him to challenge for the United States Championship in the near future instead.

What's next?

SmackDown Live takes place tonight and all stars on Raw, NXT and 205 Live are eligible to be drafted over to the blue brand.

Who do you think the big name movers will be tonight? Have your say in the comments section below...

