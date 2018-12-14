WWE Rumors: Big name returning to Monday Night Raw next week

The fallout from TLC could be huge!

What's the story?

Baron Corbin faces Braun Strowman for the right to become the full-time General Manager of Raw on Sunday night, but the fact that Kurt Angle is set to make his return to Raw next week seems to give away the outcome of that match at TLC.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the company traveled to the United Kingdom and he was forced to tap to his own Ankle Lock in Manchester, England when he faced Drew McIntyre as part of the main event.

It was seen as Angle passing the torch to a star that Vince McMahon believes is the future of the business, but following the match, it was unclear what this meant for Kurt since he no longer had a job on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin is scheduled to be part of a TLC match against Braun Strowman this weekend, if Corbin wins then he will be rewarded the job as General Manager of Raw full-time, whilst The Monster Among Men has to win if he hopes to be given a match against Brock Lensar at next month's Royal Rumble.

PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is expected to be in attendance in Sacramento next week and it could be a hint that Corbin isn't being given the gig full-time and instead Angle will be given his old job back. Either that or Corbin's first job as permanent GM is to fire Angle, which would definitely give him some more heat.

What's next?

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs takes place this weekend live from San Jose, California and it could have many of the answers to the questions on the lips of every wrestling fan.

Will Angle return from his vacation to the good news that he has his job back? Have your say in the comments section below..

