WWE Rumors - Big name to appear on RAW for first time in eight months (Spoilers)

The Undertaker last appeared on RAW in July 2019

It is being reported by PW Insider’s Mike Johnson that The Undertaker is set to appear on the March 9 episode of WWE RAW to continue his storyline with AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania 36.

The rivalry between the two men began on February 27 at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, where The Undertaker surprisingly entered the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match and defeated Styles with a single chokeslam to pick up the victory.

Ten days later, with Styles on course to defeat Aleister Black in a No Disqualification match at Elimination Chamber after receiving help from fellow O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the lights went out and ‘Taker was present in the middle of the ring when they came back on.

The WWE icon attacked Gallows and Anderson before countering Styles’ forearm into a chokeslam. Black then hit his Black Mass finisher on “The Phenomenal One” to record a statement-making win, furthering the ‘Taker vs. Styles storyline in the process.

The Undertaker’s last WWE RAW appearance

In 2019, The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at Super ShowDown in June before returning to the ring in July to team with Roman Reigns in a victory over Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

Although the seven-time World Champion appeared on WWE programming later in the year (SmackDown in September and Broken Skull Sessions in November), his most recent RAW appearance came on July 1, thirteen days before his Extreme Rules tag team match.

The 54-year-old interrupted a promo from McIntyre and McMahon, warning the villainous duo that he would “collect their souls” at Extreme Rules.