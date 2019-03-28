WWE Rumors: Big stipulation to be added to the women's main event at WrestleMania 35

The main event of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that a stipulation could possibly be added to the triple threat women's main event at WrestleMania 35.

The stipulation is reported to be a "Winner take all" or "All on the line".

In case you didn't know. . .

History is going to be made at WrestleMania 35, as the WWE Universe will witness the first ever women's main event in the 35-year storied history of The Show of Shows. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey are going to go toe to toe in front of 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium.

The original stipulation for the match called for the winner taking home the Raw Women's Title, and the stipulation still stands officially. But according to WOR's report, a new stipulation might get added to the match, after what transpired this past week on SmackDown Live.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a match for the SmackDown Women's Title, with the match being a last-minute replacement to the originally planned Fatal 4 Way #1 contender's match. Charlotte Flair won the title in a shocking conclusion, tapping out Asuka just like she did at WrestleMania last year.

The heart of the matter

WOR reported earlier today that the stipulation for the headliner could be a "Winner take all" one.

If Becky wins, she would become the Raw Champion if she pins or submits Rousey, and would become the SmackDown Champion if she ends up doing the same to Charlotte.

In case Charlotte pins or taps out Ronda, or vice versa, the winner would become a dual champion. The stipulation, if added, could be announced on next week's go home show of Raw.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us, with two women going in as champions. No matter who wins, we are bound to witness history being made at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

