WWE Rumors - Big Undertaker gimmick match not happening at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles feud continued to unfold on this week's RAW, and it took a very personal turn as The Phenomenal One went on to 'expose' the Deadman in his promo.

Styles addressed Mark Callaway - the man behind the Undertaker gimmick - before taking a shot at the WWE legend's wife and former Women's Champion Michelle McCool. Styles declared that he would kill the Undertaker in the ring at WrestleMania and added that he would be the one to put the 'nail in the coffin'.

Going by what Styles had to say, the fans naturally haven't stopped talking about a potential Casket Match between The Undertaker and Styles. However, as confirmed by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, there is currently no plan to have a Casket Match at WrestleMania.

Alvarez noted the following:

Another update from yesterday. The AJ Styles, he promised to cause Undertaker to die in the ring, he also said that he would literally put the nail in his coffin, which of course, led me to ask, 'well, is it going to be a casket match.' How do you literally put a nail in a coffin if it's not a casket match. The answer is, as of this moment, no, it is not a casket match.

The last Casket match that happened in the WWE took place at the Greatest Royal Rumble show in 2018 between The Undertaker and Rusev.

Despite Styles' apparent teaser of the gimmick match, WWE, as of this writing, does not intend on booking it for the Show of Shows.

The Undertaker will return on next week's episode of RAW to make his WrestleMania match official in the confirmed contract signing segment.

The face-off between the two veterans is bound to be an explosive one as The Phenom will want to punish Styles for his scathing verbal attack from this week.