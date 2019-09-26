WWE Rumors: Huge update on John Morrison's future

John Morrison

John Morrison is returning to WWE

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion John Morrison has agreed to a WWE return deal.

WWE has yet to officially announce Morrison's signing, but it appears as if the deal has been complete, and Morrison will be returning to WWE TV.

John Morrison found fame after winning the WWE Tough Enough competition

Morrison rose to fame in WWE when he won the third season of WWE's Tough Enough competition show. The show was a launchpad for Morrison, who would go on to have great success in WWE as a singles star and part of two highly popular tag teams.

Morrison's first tag team saw him paired with Joey Mercury as the team of M&M, and the duo were famously managed by Melina.

After his split from the M&M tag team, Morrison went on to find continued success in the tag team division competing alongside his partner The Miz.

Morrison left WWE back in 2011, and has since made a name for himself in numerous independent promotions, and competed regularly on TV shows such as Lucha Underground, where he was known as Johnny Mundo.

Morrison also competed for Impact Wrestling under the ring name Johnny Impact up until his departure from the company following this year's Slammiversary PPV.

In addition to his pro wrestling career, John Morrison has worked extensively as an actor, appearing on projects such as Boone the Bounty Hunter, and the upcoming project The Iron Sheik Massacre set to be released this fall.

As of this writing, it remains unknown when Morrison will return to WWE TV, or if he will go back to using his former ring name John Morrison.

