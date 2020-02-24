WWE Rumors - Big update on Samoa Joe's WrestleMania 36 status after latest injury

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a Superstar who most fans will agree should have been much higher up on the pecking order by now. It's been over three years since his debut on the main roster and while he's been a Universal and WWE Championship challenger, he's constantly fallen short of capturing the biggest prizes in the industry.

His luck with WrestleMania has been similar. He missed WrestleMania 33 and 34 despite being fit, while his WrestleMania 35 match against Rey Mysterio lasted just over a minute (which was mainly due to Mysterio having an injury at the time).

With back-to-back concussions in the last two months, there have been major doubts as to what his WrestleMania 36 status is. He returned quicker than anticipated and the most recent one was reportedly due to an accident while filming a commercial.

Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions that while he doesn't think Joe will miss WrestleMania, there are questions as to what the point of him being on the card is:

"I don't think he'll miss WrestleMania. We are close to that point so there's going to be a lot of questions about anyone who's missing [WrestleMania]. There's always the potential to miss WrestleMania. This doesn't look like that, but there are questions as to what his point on that card was going to be anyway."

Unfortunately, it's easy to imagine a scenario where Joe is left off the card. He could be a Superstar who they don't feel like utilizing unless they're sure that they have a spot for him.

The entire WrestleMania 36 scenario with the likes of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, etc. remains confusing and we hope that he finds a good spot on the card because he deserves it.