WWE Rumors - Bobby Lashley being built up for a match against a legendary Superstar

Bobby Lashley's second stint in the WWE has been interesting, to say the least. The former ECW Champion was brought back with much fanfare in April 2018 and everyone expected him to be a main event player in the company.

However, Lashley has failed to hit the intended heights for various reasons and he currently finds himself in a romantic storyline with Lana as well as a feud with Rusev.

Irrespective of his current standing on the roster, WWE does want Lashley to have a dream match that has been in the making for more than a decade. Yes, we're talking about the Brock Lesnar match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed that the company wants to build Lashley strongly before he eventually begins a programme with the Beast Incarnate.

Lashley has had the upper hand in his angle against Rusev and that has helped him maintain credibility as a top-tier Superstar. Tom explained that the idea is to make Lashley look good as he is earmarked to have a highly-anticipated showdown against Brock Lesnar.

Here's what Tom had to say:

The feud they went back to, was, of course, the one with Lashley. It keeps Lashley looking strong, which, obviously, the intention here is to start building him up for a match against Brock Lesnar soon, so they need to build him and build him. This has done a really good job of that.

Lashley has himself stated in interviews in the past that he returned to the WWE after 10 long years mainly for the Brock Lesnar match. He sounded quite confident about getting the match and knowing the WWE's efforts towards retaining their top talents, Lashley's wish should ideally be fulfilled in the near future.

They had the opportunity to have the bout at Super ShowDown, however, it seems like the big-money contest is being saved for a bigger and more meaningful stage.

Lesnar vs. Lashley doesn't need a title on the line and it can happen after WrestleMania, possibly at the end of the year. The Beast Incarnate has a legendary resume and Lashley is physically a freak of nature, so the match is guaranteed to pull in the ratings.