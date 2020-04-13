WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman could face the same problem as 6-time World Champion after becoming Universal Champion

The Monster Among Men became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Although, this came as a surprise to many as The Monster Among Men was actually a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns who had pulled out of the match due to the coronavirus threat.

It was believed that Goldberg would mow through Strowman and retain the Championship in order to drop it to Reigns on a later date. However, WWE surprisingly decided to give the belt to Braun Strowman due to Reigns' return date being very uncertain.

Wade Keller of PW Torch explained on his podcast what major problem stands in the way of Braun Strowman and compares it to the same issues faced by Sting when he had won the World Championship from Ric Flair.

When Braun Strowman was red hot we talked about the limitation of Braun quickly catching up to his push. It happened with Sting as well, and Sting was a hotter act in a lot of ways and certainly more athletic, and a more dynamic babyface. But when he beat Ric Flair in Baltimore in 1990, I was there, it felt like a crowning moment and electric moment to witness.

He also stated that Sting was too limited, and the push wasn't going to work. There were not enough opponents for him and he was still limited on the mic and he had been carried by his matches with Flair and other heels who made him look better than he was at the time. People were very excited for his win but then it just died.

This Braun win had that kind of build up because he didn't have any pressure on him as it was impromptu. I'm not sure he has got the all around skill set to be in the spot, on the promos or in the main-event matches you pay to see.

