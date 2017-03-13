WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman to win Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania?

Could the Monster Among Men be hoisting the Andre the Giant trophy at WrestleMania?

The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman

What’s the story?

For as long as we can remember, WWE has been pushing the idea that monstrous wrestlers always have the best chance of winning battle royals. However, in the history of the Royal Rumble match, only three men have ever won the match who were taller than 6’7” tall (Big John Studd in 1989, Hulk Hogan in 1990 and 1991, and The Undertaker in 2007).

It would seem that the Andre The Giant Battle Royal is an entirely different animal, though. Of the three years that the match has been held, two of the winners were taller than 6’7” (Big Show in 2015 and Baron Corbin in 2016). Based on a report from IWNerd, that trend could be continuing this year.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman has been on an absolute tear since being drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2016 WWE Draft. Strowman squashed jobber after jobber in an effort to build him up, and that effort was rewarded. Even though Strowman is pushed as a heel, crowds started to get behind the Monster Among Men as he continued to dominate the competition.

That is, until the Fastlane pay-per-view. Braun Strowman went one-on-one with Roman Reigns and after a missed top rope splash followed by a spear, found himself looking up at the lights for the three count. This past Monday on Raw, Strowman backed down from The Undertaker before the Dead Man chokeslammed Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Based on the report, rumours are circulating that Braun Strowman will be winning the annual Battle Royal at WrestleMania this year. The report also indicates that this would be the WWE’s way of rehabilitating Strowman’s monstrous image after losing to Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

Also read: 5 Ways the WWE can rebuild Braun Strowman

If Strowman is to enter the match, it is thought that he would look dominant, eliminating most of the field before being the victor of the match.

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see if Strowman declares himself as an entrant for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at some point over the next three weeks.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We understand that Roman Reigns needed to look good going into a probable WrestleMania showdown with The Undertaker, but there were many other ways they could have booked his clash with Strowman to protect both wrestlers’ respective brands.

However, with how they booked the match at Fastlane, this would be a great way to rehabilitate Strowman in the eyes of the fans. If he does enter the match, he should win convincingly while eliminating every other participant in short order.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com