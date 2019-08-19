WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt’s Fiend could be toned down to appeal to a greater audience (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt vs The Fiend

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend debuted last week at SummerSlam after months of build. The Firefly Funhouse and related segments received rave reviews from fans, journalists and critics alike. Unfortunately, The Fiend’s almost theatrical entrance is apparently still in flux.

After SummerSlam, WWE posted a YouTube video of the entrance, but with Bray Wyatt’s highly interesting new lantern of his own head edited out of the footage. There are also rumors that children in the arena struggled to cope with the intensity of the performance, with one parent having to take their child out of the arena itself due to a strong negative reaction.

Some would argue that this is precisely the response that The Fiend should receive. However, WWE apparently aren’t sure what direction to take Bray Wyatt’s new character into.

“They want a happy medium. This is something special but it needs to be special without scaring half the audience away.”

The Fiend may be toned down to be more audience-friendly

Sources indicate that WWE management are concerned that The Fiend will appeal to only a small selection of their overall audience and that children and casual viewers will be put off by the character. This has led to questions over which brand Bray Wyatt should appear on as well as questions about the overall tone and intensity of his appearances.

One suggestion gaining traction at the moment would be to keep certain aspects of The Fiend’s appearance, particularly the lantern, for the later hours of pay per view shows. This would ensure it is only seen by a certain audience. It is also possible that the lantern could be removed entirely.

Another idea being floated is to keep The Fiend off of TV as much as possible, which would lead towards a more special attraction vibe.

“Bray should have been on TV to follow up after SummerSlam but there was an argument over what Bray should appear…changes might need to be made to get a character everyone is happy with.”

Needless to say, The Fiend has created a lot of excitement and a strong buzz in his brief time as a character in WWE. Bray Wyatt himself, the lovable TV host, could also be very valuable.

