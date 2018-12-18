×
WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt says goodbye in a series of cryptic posts during RAW

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.90K   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:56 IST

Is Bray Wyatt saying goodbye to WWE?
Is Bray Wyatt saying goodbye to WWE?

What's the story?

It's been quite a while since we've seen Bray Wyatt on WWE television, with a reported car crash shelving The Eater of Worlds for the best part of this year after his unholy alliance with former foe Matt Hardy.

With several rumors, though, that Wyatt may be on his way back to the ring, there's been an interesting twist tonight with Wyatt possibly saying goodbye and posting some rather concerning tweets.

In case you didn't know...

it's been a while since we've seen Bray Wyatt on WWE television and, with Matt Hardy's lengthy spell away, it looks like the Eater of Worlds may be off television for a little while longer while he finds himself, so to speak.

If you follow the buzzards, and more literally follow the former WWE Champion on Twitter, you may have noticed a tweet back in September where Wyatt said he was going away.

Wyatt has since deleted all of his posts on Twitter and changed his profile photo, and his bio is pretty minimalist, too. Last week, Wyatt returned to Twitter with a post that he is now "different".

The heart of the matter

During tonight's WWE Raw, Wyatt took to his recently emptied Twitter account to make some somewhat concerning tweets. It's no secret that Wyatt has a way with words and is a very eloquent speaker, and his four tweets may have raised more questions than answers - with many members of the WWE Universe fearing for his welfare, and some even believing he may be hinting at retirement or a return as a new character.

What's next?

Well, who knows? Bray Wyatt is a notoriously mysterious and cryptic Superstar, so this could mean literally anything. Stay tuned, we'll keep you updated as and when we have more.

What do you think Wyatt's tweets mean? Let us know in the comments.

