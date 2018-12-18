WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt says goodbye in a series of cryptic posts during RAW

Is Bray Wyatt saying goodbye to WWE?

What's the story?

It's been quite a while since we've seen Bray Wyatt on WWE television, with a reported car crash shelving The Eater of Worlds for the best part of this year after his unholy alliance with former foe Matt Hardy.

With several rumors, though, that Wyatt may be on his way back to the ring, there's been an interesting twist tonight with Wyatt possibly saying goodbye and posting some rather concerning tweets.

In case you didn't know...

it's been a while since we've seen Bray Wyatt on WWE television and, with Matt Hardy's lengthy spell away, it looks like the Eater of Worlds may be off television for a little while longer while he finds himself, so to speak.

If you follow the buzzards, and more literally follow the former WWE Champion on Twitter, you may have noticed a tweet back in September where Wyatt said he was going away.

Wyatt has since deleted all of his posts on Twitter and changed his profile photo, and his bio is pretty minimalist, too. Last week, Wyatt returned to Twitter with a post that he is now "different".

Today I am someone different.



Today I have finally become who I really am. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 8, 2018

The heart of the matter

During tonight's WWE Raw, Wyatt took to his recently emptied Twitter account to make some somewhat concerning tweets. It's no secret that Wyatt has a way with words and is a very eloquent speaker, and his four tweets may have raised more questions than answers - with many members of the WWE Universe fearing for his welfare, and some even believing he may be hinting at retirement or a return as a new character.

I’m not a God, I never was. I’m sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling.



This is goodbye. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

To all that have loved and supported us we say thank you.



And ask that you have faith in us.



I was put on this Earth to fix it, to change it.



And I will not die until this is so.



Goodbye my brothers and sisters.



The journey is far from over. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

What's next?

Well, who knows? Bray Wyatt is a notoriously mysterious and cryptic Superstar, so this could mean literally anything. Stay tuned, we'll keep you updated as and when we have more.

What do you think Wyatt's tweets mean? Let us know in the comments.

