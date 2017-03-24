WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: Brock Lesnar could be served a lawsuit from Mark Hunt at WrestleMania 33

No storyline is necessary for the beef between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

In the world of professional wrestling, storylines have a rather large range of variety. From title opportunities to love triangles, wrestling storylines can range from the very simple to the incredibly complex. No storyline is necessary for the beef between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt, as Uproxx has reported.

In fact, that continuing saga could take an enormous next step at WrestleMania, as it’s expected that Lesnar may get served papers for a lawsuit during the event.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. During his break from WWE, Lesnar conquered the world of ultimate fighting for a few years. After returning to WWE, it seemed that Lesnar’s forays into the world of mixed martial arts were all but done.

However, last year it was announced that Brock Lesnar would be returning to fight in the Octagon against popular New Zealand-based mixed martial artist, Mark Hunt. The Super Samoan stood in defiance of Brock Lesnar in the lead up to the fight, but he couldn’t stand up to Lesnar during the fight. Lesnar was ultimately victorious due to a three-round decision.

The result of the fight would later be reversed to, “No Contest,” as Lesnar was flagged for a possible doping violation shortly after the fight at UFC 200. Mark Hunt was furious about Lesnar’s failed drug test, and that’s how the lawsuit came about.

The heart of the matter

The accusations of Hunt’s lawsuit state that the doping violation on Lesnar’s behalf gave him the advantage in the fight with Mark Hunt. Hunt’s suit claims that as a result of the loss, “The Super Samoan,” has suffered damages to, “the core of his brand, reputation and his profitability as a fighter.”

Brock Lesnar not yet served in #MarkHuntvsUFC lawsuit. You have to think they find him at #WrestleMania right? pic.twitter.com/6ncLhzrK7f — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) March 23, 2017

One of Hunt's arguments is that his loss has hurt sales of his Juggernaut clothing brand. #MarkHuntvsUFC pic.twitter.com/9tDAsxJCaV — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) March 23, 2017

What’s next?

At this point, the next step would be to serve Lesnar the papers. It is unknown at this time if Hunt’s lawyers will look to find Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Author’s Take

If Hunt’s lawyers wanted to serve Brock Lesnar, they could have done it at multiple points, as Lesnar has wrestled several shows for WWE since the lawsuit came to fruition. Regardless, Lesnar has to be served, and there’s no more prominent place for that to happen than during WrestleMania weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as this situation develops.

