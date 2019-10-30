WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar invites three legends on his plane to Crown Jewel

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.20K // 30 Oct 2019, 04:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion heading into Crown Jewel

One of the most bizarre WWE stories from the last 24 hours has revolved around Hulk Hogan, whose journey from America to Saudi Arabia turned chaotic when the tires on his plane burst during a stop in Iceland.

Now according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, the WWE Hall of Famer's trip to Crown Jewel is back on track, courtesy of some assistance from Brock Lesnar.

Johnson is reporting that Lesnar's plane also happened to be in Iceland at the same time, likely to refuel and the WWE Champion offered Hogan, Ric Flair and Jimmy Hart seats on his plane to help them continue their trip to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, Hogan took to Facebook to provide a video update on his travel situation. He did not reveal who helped him out but hinted that it could have been Lesnar when he referred to the person as a "Minnesota boy".

"Over there is a buddy of ours and he's got the same type of plane we were on, and he's going to be graceful enough to let us climb on board to continue the journey. Former Minnesota boy... we're going to make it."

Johnson also noted that Hogan likely neglected to mention that Flair was on his flight as the pair are managing rival teams at Crown Jewel.

All eyes on WWE Crown Jewel

After helping out three WWE Hall of Famers, Lesnar will put his WWE Championship on the line against former UFC rival Cain Velasquez in one of the featured matches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The five-on-five tag team match between Team Hulk Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali) and Team Ric Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre) is also set to be one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

Listen to Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions to hear Gary Cassidy's Crown Jewel preview, as well as Scott Stanford's thoughts on CM Punk!

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!