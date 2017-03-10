WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar managed to get himself out of a match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33

Lesnar will take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 while Shane McMahon is set for a match against AJ Styles.

How did Lesnar manage that?

What’s the story?

Had things gone according to plan, we could have witnessed Brock Lesnar taking on Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Brock was able to get himself out of that match [against Shane], which he certainly didn't want to do, Shane was gonna work with somebody, so he's gonna pick the best guy in the company."

In case you didn’t know…

Back in SummerSlam 2016, the match between Lesnar and Randy Orton ended with the former busting up Orton’s face. Shane McMahon, the Smackdown Live commissioner, had to come out in an attempt stop the beatdown but ended up on the receiving end of an F-5 from Lesnar.

In the period between SummerSlam and Survivor Series, backstage discussions were being held about a feud between Shane and Lesnar with the payoff coming at WresleMania 33. However, the positive reaction to Goldberg’s return changed all the initial plans.

The heart of the matter

Now, according to Meltzer, Lesnar had something to do with the change of plans. Although the idea of pitting Shane-O against Lesnar was on the table, a little angling from the Beast Incarnate may have saved him from having to sell the match.

Apparently, Lesnar managed to do that by making sure that his match against Goldberg garnered the most attention possible. He ensured that the match was a clear-cut booking win for the WWE creative team.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar was one of the people who pushed for Goldberg to emerge as the victor at Survivor Series to give him a 2-0 lead. This would set up an eventual trilogy that would conclude at the Show of the Shows.

What’s next?

Now, it should be worth noting that while Lesnar will have his match against Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, Shane McMahon is set to have a match against AJ Styles.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It actually makes sense that Lesnar would avoid to work a much harder-to-sell match against Shane and rather have his marquee fight with Goldberg. Although it isn’t exactly projected to be a fantastic main event match (considering how poorly the first two matches have gone), there is the off-chance that the third time is the charm for leviathans.

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar definitely has some serious name power behind it, but the shine has somewhat dulled.

On the other hand, we expect the Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles matches to be much more memorable. Shane is known for his risk-taking unorthodox nature and Styles would the perfect opponent for him keeping in mind his immense in-ring talent.

