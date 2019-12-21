WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Royal Rumble is just over a month away and the anticipation for the PPV is naturally quite high. It always is when it comes to the Rumble.

While we still don't know the entire card, there many rumors being discussed regarding the top matches that could be featured at the PPV.

The latest speculation is that Cain Velasquez could be returning at Royal Rumble for a rematch against Brock Lesnar.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue provided a few details about the speculated match in his latest video.

The 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion is slated to work the Royal Rumble PPV and his expected angle with Lesnar could resume on the New Year's edition of RAW.

Brock Lesnar is currently without a storyline for the Rumble and getting Velasquez back for another match seems like the ideal thing to do.

Tom, however, stated the second pro wrestling match between the two former UFC Heavyweights will most likely end up with a quick win for the Beast Incarnate.

There are rumors as ever of Cain Velasquez, he is rumored to be coming in for a match at the Royal Rumble, possibly against Brock Lesnar. Brock needs to wrestle someone, there isn’t a storyline so far. We will have to see how that plays out, that will probably start to be built after the Christmas season in the New Year show.

Brock Lesnar will have to appear at least, to start a feud, and will undoubtedly appear on the go-home show as well. So whoever he will be feuding with, whether it be someone like Kevin Owens or Randy Orton or Cain Velasquez, we will see as that time comes. If Cain Velasquez does have a match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, he will be a brief one, it won’t last too long and it won’t be leading into a feud.

Advertisement

Cain Velasquez faced Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel and was beaten in a very short match. Lesnar, who was convincingly defeated by Velasquez in the UFC, got some retribution and it makes sense for the WWE to now have a rubber match at the Rumble.