WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar set to win Universal Championship at WrestleMania

It's time to prepare for another Brock title run.

Will Lesnar finally defeat Goldberg?

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar is being lined up to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. The Beast will face off against current champion Goldberg who has defeated him twice thus far in their feud, once at WrestleMania 20 and then again at Survivor Series 2016.

In case you didn't know...

There's been a great deal of uncertainty over the last few weeks and months regarding what would be the Universal Title match at WrestleMania, with Owens-Jericho and Goldberg-Lesnar being the two main candidates. Obviously, they've decided to go with the latter, with Lesnar vying to claim his first world title since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 31.

The heart of the matter

Regardless of whether or not this will be the last match on the show, WON have reported that they've been consistently told that it'll be the main event ever since it was first leaked. Unless there is a last-minute change of plans, they do in fact believe that Brock Lesnar will walk out of Orlando with the title. Also, the reason that Lesnar put Goldberg over so quickly at Survivor Series was apparently due to the champion not being able to work a long match.

Lesnar made his presence felt on Monday Night Raw

What's next?

All will be revealed on April 2nd at the Citrus Bowl, and for now, all we can do is speculate and try to find hints on Monday Night Raw regarding who will walk away with the championship following WrestleMania 33. With the schedule of both men post-Mania yet unknown, it'll be interesting to see how the champion is booked in the weeks following the showcase of the immortals.

Sportskeeda's Take

How frustrating is it that WON say "unless plans change" to cover all bases in case they turn out to be wrong? Very frustrating is the answer. Aside from that this isn't too surprising to hear give that Goldberg has already had his big victory over Lesnar back at Survivor Series.

Out of the two, there are more possibilities for Brock as champion, and if he ends up turning babyface there's a whole host of young heel talent that could challenge him for the belt leading into SummerSlam.

