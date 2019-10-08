WWE Rumors: Cain Velasquez knee injury could leave match against Brock Lesnar in doubt

Will Cain's knee injury become a problem for WWE?

SmackDown's move over to FOX was seen as a huge success on Friday night because the company saved Cain Velasquez's debut for the perfect moment. Ever since the UFC star made his way to the ring alongside Rey Mysterio and attacked WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, rumors have suggested that a match between the two men could be set to take place at Crown Jewel, but according to the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, this may not be the case.

Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that Velasquez needs knee surgery which could leave a future match with Brock Lesnar in doubt.

"They could do Cain [vs. Lesar at WrestleMania], you know, do a one and one, you do Saudi Arabia, Cain gets the surgery, comes back. But if Cain gets the surgery I'm not sure he's back, if he gets full reconstructive surgery on that knee. Let's say he gets it in November, he's missing Mania for sure, not even a chance. Maybe he can get minor surgery and be back, maybe, he said via Comicbook.com

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

It was recently confirmed that Velasquez is yet to sign a deal with WWE, even though the company looks to be building up to a huge match between the two former UFC rivals. Lesnar is now the WWE Champion so the company could decide to wait for WrestleMania to stage a match of this magnitude or have their first encounter at Crown Jewel. The fact that Velasquez was able to attack Lesnar wearing a knee brace on Friday night means that he could still perform whilst injured, right now his WWE future is unclear.

