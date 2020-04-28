Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez is the latest big name rumored to be headed for the WWE exit door after reports have emerged suggesting that he's been released from his contract with the company.

Velasquez went on to feature at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where he took on Brock Lesnar who, by then, had become WWE Champion. Lesnar won a swift match between the two, with the expectation that the pair would lock up again soon enough.

That failed to transpire and, now, according to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it appears Velasquez's spell with the company is already over.

Cain Velasquez's short WWE career

The former UFC nemesis of multi-time former world champion Brock Lesnar, Velasquez only signed a multi-year contract with WWE last October. He made his first appearance in WWE in the same month, debuting on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and confronting Lesnar.

WWE itself is yet to make the news official, but as a well-placed source, it would seem likely that the report has some standing.

If the rumor is true, Velasquez would be the latest in a string of high-profile departures from WWE. Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, and Rusev were all released earlier this month.