WWE Rumors: Changes in Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon's professional relationship revealed

Sasha Banks has been known to wrestle in an aggressive and high-risk offensive style

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks has earned the respect of Vince McMahon as of late.

The aforementioned assertion comes after several months of rumors, regarding Banks being unhappy with the creative direction her character had been heading in earlier this year.

The 2019 calendar year has been a roller-coaster ride for Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 in April of this year.

Following the aforementioned loss, Banks had been out of action until the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW in August.

Sasha Banks returned as a heel, eventually leading to Bayley turning heel as well

It was since Banks’ aforementioned loss at WrestleMania and subsequent absence that, the professional wrestling rumor mill had been abuzz with speculation regarding the talented Superstar potentially parting ways with the WWE.

Nevertheless, Banks returned on the August 12th, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW, and has gained a tremendous amount of momentum ever since.

Banks recently came up short in her bid to dethrone reigning RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, losing to the latter in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Banks is said to have suffered an injury during the aforesaid matchup, with the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts uncertain about when the gifted performer will wrestle again.

On that note, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now reported that Sasha Banks is “in the favor of Vince McMahon”.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that over the past few months, Banks has earned the respect of McMahon.

