WWE Rumors - Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 36 opponent possibly revealed (spoilers)

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida for the January 29 episode of WWE NXT, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson.

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer is allowed to challenge for a Championship of her choosing at WrestleMania 36 after her victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, but she refused to reveal who she wanted to face during a promo on the post-Rumble episode of RAW.

Johnson added that Flair’s NXT appearance seems to suggest that she will face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship on April 5.

“PWInsider.com is told that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida for this week's episode of WWE NXT. That would indicate she will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at Wrestlemania 36.”

Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania title history

After entering the 2020 Royal Rumble from the No.17 position, Charlotte Flair lasted 27 minutes and eliminated four Superstars – Bianca Belair, Kelly Kelly, Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler – to earn herself a Championship match at WrestleMania for the fifth year in a row.

In 2016, Flair defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to leave WrestleMania 32 as the WWE Women’s Champion, while she took part in a RAW Women’s Championship match against Bayley, Banks and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 33.

The following year, she ended Asuka’s 914-day undefeated streak by retaining the SmackDown Women’s Championship against the Japanese Superstar in the first one-on-one women’s match at a WrestleMania event in 11 years.

In 2019, Flair then made history by facing Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a ‘Winner Takes All’ Triple Threat match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.