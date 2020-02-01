WWE Rumors: Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson left company due to “lack of big picture thinking”

Vince McMahon in his Stamford office

On Thursday the 30th of January, WWE released a statement explaining that Co-Presidents of the company, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, would be leaving the company effective immediately. Barrios and Wilson were also the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of the company.

Sportskeeda can exclusively report that these releases were made due to a “lack of big picture thinking” present in the two. This is according to sources who have worked close to both. Reports from inside the WWE head office explain that while this did come out of nowhere, there were a number of negative encounters between Vince McMahon and his Co-Presidents in the build up.

The upcoming financial reports are not expected to be as negative as believed, though there are rumors of NXT’s move to USA being made with no additional TV deal for the company. The XFL deal is not believed to have any impact on Vince McMahon’s WWE strategy at this time due to that being a separate and independent company that he has established.

"I would like to thank George and Michelle for their 10+ years of service and contributions to the organisations," Vince McMahon said in explanation of his decision. "I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward."

WWE management are said to be very aware of the impact of their decision on the stock market. A shortlist of candidates for the available roles are being drawn up as we speak, with Frank Riddick currently acting as the CFO in absence of Barrios and Wilson.

I was able to get through to someone about Barrios and Wilson leaving the #WWE.



"They're scrambling. There was no plan when it happened. We can all see the drop."



And I suspect that's all I'm getting because that was very much the end of the conversation. Very busy it seems. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 30, 2020

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the developing situation at Titan Towers.