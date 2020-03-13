WWE Rumors - Company breaking up duo to free up Superstar for future match against Brock Lesnar

Certain matches need to be saved for a big occasion. These are dream clashes which the fans have been yearning to see for years and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is one such showdown that needs to happen inside a WWE ring.

Fans will be happy to know that the company does plan on having the match in the future and they have already begun planting the seeds for the same.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the future of the storyline between Lashley and Rusev on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast and Tom revealed WWE's plans for The Dominator.

Tom noted that the story between Lashley and Rusev is all but over and the company has now shifted its focus towards rebuilding Lashley as a credible challenger for Brock Lesnar.

Lashley squashed Zack Ryder on the latest episode of RAW and it's interesting to note that he has been without Lana for the past few weeks. The Ravishing Russian has been away from WWE programming as she is filming a movie, which also stars Bruce Willis, in Atlanta.

Tom stated that WWE may not need Lana and Lashley to be together during the feud against Lesnar and we could see the company split the two, which would free up Lashley for an uninterrupted angle against The Beast Incarnate.

WWE have also hinted towards the dissension between the kayfabe couple and it seems like their alliance won't last long. The plan, at the end of the day, is to make Lashley look strong again and if Lana isn't needed, she will not be involved in the Brock Lesnar story.

The story between Lashley and Rusev is gone, it's simply over. So, they have got to find something new and they have got to find something new fast. So throwing in Lashley with I believe it was Zack Ryder, so they gave him a match as a way to start his rebuild. He will get more as time goes on and really help to rebuild him and establish him even further, as they move towards a match with Brock Lesnar.

That match is still very much on the cards, but it needs quite a bit of rebuilding. Lashley has moved on. They were already teasing dissension, where Lashley was getting annoyed with his new wife. That seems like the way they will go with this. We'll see going forwards what ends up happening but the plan at this point is to rebuild Lashley, if Lana is not the right person to do that, then she will not be involved in the storyline.

We can expect Lesnar vs. Lashley to happen sometime after WrestleMania, possibly as a marquee match at SummerSlam.