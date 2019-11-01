WWE Rumors: Company changes decision regarding Finn Balor's future

Finn Balor's WWE career has been given a new lease of life in NXT. However, despite being one of the top heels on the yellow brand, Balor has been advertised for the SmackDown house shows in the UK.

As part of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company has changed its decision and that Balor won't be traveling with the SmackDown roster for the tour, which is scheduled to take place this month. While fans in the UK won't be happy, WWE will have to pull Balor from the tour to maintain some storyline consistency.

It was also revealed that Balor was originally slated to return to be a part of the Blue brand's roster after his hiatus, however, WWE rewrote those plans as they felt his star power was required in NXT. The TV ratings at that time also had a role to play in WWE changing their long-term plans for Balor.

Meltzer stated the following in the WON:

"Balor is being advertised on Smackdown brand shows on the U.K. tour but we’re told the decision has changed and because of his being with NXT, he won’t be on the tour."

"Before they made the move to put him on NXT, the plan was for him to be on the Smackdown crew. When he lost to Wyatt badly, the idea was he’d go on his sabbatical and switch to Smackdown on his return, but then when the ratings ended up going the way they did, he was moved to NXT with the idea that his star power could make more of a difference there."

The Demon King recently turned heel and is currently engaged in a feud with Johnny Gargano. Balor cut a solid promo on the most recent episode of NXT, in which he explained his actions and promised to send Gargano back to the hospital.

Balor is expected to take on Johnny Wrestling in a singles match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames show on November 23rd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.