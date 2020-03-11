WWE Rumors - Company decides to keep multi-time World Champion 'off television' despite him being backstage

RAW/Vince McMahon

There had been rumors suggesting The Undertaker would make his return to Monday Night RAW after a hiatus of almost 8 months. However, it looked like WWE had a change of plans and decided not to use him on this week's edition of RAW.

The good news is that he will most likely be making his return next week on RAW in order to further his ongoing feud with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One cut a scathing promo on the former 7-time World Champion on RAW and The Deadman is sure to have a perfect retort next week.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Undertaker was backstage at Raw this week, the decision was just made to keep him off television until next week.

The Undertaker had made a shocking return at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia when he pinned AJ Styles during a gauntlet match he wasn't even a part of originally. This led to Styles making harsh remarks against The Undertaker.

The Phenom again made an appearance at Elimination Chamber during Styles' match against Aleister Black, helping Black pick up the win. While it looks like Black's brief feud with Styles is over, The Phenomenal One will now have to face the biggest opponent of his career - The Undertaker - at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker did not compete at last year's WrestleMania so fans are looking forward to the 54-year-old making his WrestleMania in-ring return this year. AJ Styles is one of the best in-ring atheletes in WWE today and is sure to get a great match out of The Undertaker, who looks to be in great shape as well.

