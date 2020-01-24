WWE Rumors- Company's lack of faith in a top Superstar revealed

The Road to WrestleMania will officially kick off with the Royal Rumble and we may get a fair idea of the probable 'Mania card depending on the outcomes of the Rumble matches.

You may have heard a few times now that Cain Velasquez is currently Brock Lesnar's rumored WrestleMania 36 opponent.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the 2-time UFC Champion's WWE status on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Colohue stated that WWE's faith in Velasquez was shaken after the former UFC Heavyweight's initial appearances in the WWE.

However, Tom added that the company have decided to give him another opportunity as they feel that a fit Velasquez can have a very engaging match against the Beast Incarnate.

WWE does want to have another Lesnar vs. Velasquez match and even if it doesn't happen at WrestleMania, the bout is expected to be booked somewhere down the line.

Here's what Tom shared on SK's Dropkick DiSKussions:

That just seems to be where they are going and when it comes to a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar, there aren't more than they have shown consistent faith in and I know they haven't shown consistent faith in Cain Velasquez, in fact, when it comes to faith in Cain Velasquez, unfortunately, it was very shaken by his initial appearance in the company.

But, from what I can tell, they have decided to give him another shot and they are happy with what they are seeing and they think an uninjured Cain Velasquez will put on a very exciting, a very different and very unique match with Brock Lesnar. So that is what they want to do, if not at WrestleMania, then at some point soon. They want to make than happen.

While a rematch between Lesnar and Velasquez may not appeal to a majority of the fans, WWE reportedly has a plan to make sure the Hispanic Superstar gets a pop when he potentially eliminates Lesnar from the Royal Rumble.

For the fans who are against Lesnar vs. Velasquez 2, the only positive here is that plans in the WWE change every week and that could happen as we edge closer to the Show of Shows.