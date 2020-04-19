Vince McMahon and Jeff Hardy.

The second chapter recapping Jeff Hardy's topsy-turvy career aired on this week's SmackDown and it highlighted the fall of the Charismatic Enigma. Jeff Hardy's struggles with substance abuse and his run-ins with the law were put together in an intense video package.

However, while WWE covered almost every aspect of Hardy's well-documented fall from grace, the company did erase a very important detail.

WWE steered clear of controversial detail from Jeff Hardy's

As noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE didn't mention the fact that Jeff Hardy was busted with steroids back in 2009.

WWE did mention that Hardy was arrested for possession of a prescription pill but what they didn't include in the video was that the former WWE Champion also had anabolic steroids on him when he was apprehended by law enforcement agencies in 2009, shortly after his departure from the company at that time.

WWE has always steered clear from the topic of steroid abuse in the industry as the company have been subjected to a lot of flak and legal proceedings for decades with regards to steroid usage of its talents.

It's also interesting to note that WWE didn't include Hardy's TNA stint in the video. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the following about Hardy's video package:

Meltzer: Did you notice the one thing that they didn't say? They would admit to everything but one thing.

Alvarez: That he went to TNA?

Meltzer: That too (laughs). They didn't admit to that either. No, when they were talking about his arrests and when they were showing clips of the stories of his arrests, they erased the steroids on the arrests. It mentioned everything but the steroids.

Alvarez: How about that?

Meltzer: Yeah, because you remember he was, he had a large amount of steroids when he was arrested at that time too.

Alvarez: Which time? There were like three times.

Meltzer: Well, the big one. The one that he went to jail for. The real bad arrest which is the one that happened a couple of weeks after he quit the WWE.

Alvarez: This would be 2009.

Meltzer: The 2009 arrest, yes.

It's odd but understandable that WWE chose to omit the part about steroids from Hardy's history of arrests. The second episode of the ongoing series perfectly encapsulated Hardy's unfortunate downfall and the next part will feature his redemption story.

