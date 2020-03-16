WWE Rumors - Company forced to change plan for Triple H due to incredible social media reaction

Triple H and Michael Cole.

The most recent episode of SmackDown was unlike any episode we'd seen before and it was all due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The show happened at the Performance Center without a single fan in attendance and while it made for an odd viewing, it was entertaining and that's what mattered.

To make the show seem even more special, Triple H was on commentary duty alongside Michael Cole and The Game was phenomenal all night. Triple H constantly took shots at Cole and he was refreshingly hilarious in the commentary booth. However, he was never supposed to be there throughout the show.

Fightful Select released a backstage update regarding the original plan for Triple H.

According to the report, the NXT head honcho was never originally planned to have so much on-screen involvement as there were other special guests set to appear on the show.

However, Triple H's chemistry and the tremendous social media reaction forced the WWE to call an audible. The decision was made to let Triple H accompany Cole for the remainder of the show and we must say, it was the right call.

Here's what was revealed in the Fightful report:

We're told originally there wasn't supposed to be so much Triple H involvement on-screen on Friday's episode of Smackdown. Originally there were to be more guests featured, but Triple H's chemistry and social media reaction led to an on-the-fly call to have him stick around throughout the entire show.

Triple H's impressive showing and the reactions it garnered should make the WWE officials consider getting him for the next episode of RAW, which will also take place at the Performance Center. That would be the ideal thing to do in this situation. WWE, however, can also decide to keep him off TV and go ahead with the usual commentary team of RAW.

Triple H brought some much-needed freshness and unpredictability to the commentary and WWE might as well continue with the same until they move out of the PC.