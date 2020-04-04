WWE Rumors - Company has finally allowed a Superstar 'to be himself' on TV

It was a long time coming but will this new gimmick work?

It will be interesting to see what this develops into in the future.

Professional wrestling isn't how it used to be as the Reality Era has opened the door to a unique world of possibilities.

It's 2020 and we are currently witnessing a never-seen-before version of The Undertaker. While fans may argue that it is a modernized avatar of the American Badass, WWE has envisioned a different character for The Deadman.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about The Undertaker's new character on the new edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue stated that the company is leaning towards letting The Undertaker be Mark Calaway. The man that we see on TV these days is how he is in real life. It's Mark Calaway who loves boxing and MMA and he's even wearing the same clothes as he does in real life.

Tom noted that WWE has finally allowed The Undertaker to be himself and this new character is here to stay.

It's still The Deadman with a character extension that is inspired by how he is outside the realms of kayfabe.

Tom explained:

We're not seeing the classic American Badass. What we are seeing here is the man himself, Mark Calaway. This is who he is. Big fan of boxing, big fan of MMA, and this is what he wears in his everyday life. WWE is finally giving him the opportunity to just be himself. Yes, it is here to stay.

The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 and the unique gimmick bout has not been filmed at the Performance Center.

The match was filmed at an undisclosed location and it is expected to contain a host of unusual moments.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles' storyline has been quite personal and it has unleashed a side of The Phenom that the fans have not seen in years, which was evident from his exceptional promo on the go-home episode of RAW.

