WWE Rumors: Company has no idea when Roman Reigns will be back

Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania match at the last minute.

When could we see Roman Reigns back on WWE television?

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was set to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 but was forced to pull out due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With Reigns being immunocompromised, this was the right decision. Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman who ended up pinning Goldberg to leave WrestleMania as Universal Champion.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that it is up to Reigns as to when he makes his return. Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo recently spoke to one Superstar who is friends with Reigns. The Superstar told Davis that it could be a few months before we see Reigns in WWE again and added that McMahon's feeling on Reigns pulling out of Mania was not known.

With Reigns not on television, Bray Wyatt stepped up to challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship on SmackDown.