WWE Rumors: Company has reportedly signed independent wrestler Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell has signed with WWE

WWE have signed top Australian independent wrestler Indi Hartwell to a developmental contract as per Squared Circle Sirens and the 22-year-old will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next month.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Hartwell made her debut back in 2016 after training at the Professional Championship Wrestling Academy and has had a meteoric rise, wrestling across several promotions in America such as SHIMMER, RISE and BattleClub Pro, as well as several Australian promotions.

Hartwell has already had her fair share of gold too despite being only 22 and three years into her career, winning several titles such as the BCW Women’s Championship, Newy Pro Women’s Championship, RCW Women’s Championship, and WSW Women’s Championship.

The Australian has already shared the ring with the likes of Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard and former AEW talent Kylie Rae, as well as being interviewed by the extraordinary Alicia Atout.

MCW said goodbye to Hartwell recently, fueling speculation that one of Australia's hottest young prospects had signed with WWE.

While Hartwell's ovation from the fans was undoubtedly incredible at her last show, the MCW Academy had an equally heartwarming gesture for the Florida-bound wrestler.

One of Hartwell's most notable rivalries in Australia was with another recent WWE tryout - Steph De Lander, who had her tryout for the company at WWE's Performance Center. Another notable talent Hartwell has worked with for a lengthy period is Tessa Blanchard - having both teamed up with and faced off against the Impact Wrestling star on several occasions.

Just a few hours ago, Indi posted on social media, "Everyone has the impulse to be elite" - a seemingly cryptic message, but it's now emerged that Hartwell is WWE-bound.

