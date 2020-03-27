WWE Rumors - Company intentionally leaking false spoilers of WrestleMania 36

Yes, WWE is deliberately putting out false information about the results of WrestleMania 36.

Will this bold precaution from the WWE work in their favor?

Triple H and Vince McMahon/ WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will be a shadow of its former iterations all due to the coronavirus outbreak and while that's highly unfortunate, it's the best that the WWE can offer given the circumstances.

As reported extensively by various outlets, WWE will be pre-taping the entire WrestleMania show and many matches and segments are being filmed as we speak.

Taping shows brings the risk of spoilers getting out and that's the last thing that the company would want with regards to the biggest event of the year.

So how is WWE tackling the issue of the results possibly leaking out on the internet?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the problem on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue revealed that WWE is taking one major precaution to avoid the phenomenon of spoilers ruining WrestleMania. Tom sad that the company is intentionally leaking false spoilers of the show with the idea that it would keep us all on our toes.

Tom added that the company may not record multiple finishes for the matches, which would be an ideal thing to do in such an unprecedented situation.

The inaccurate spoilers would act as a red herring and the actual results should hopefully pleasantly surprise the fans.

Here's what Tom and Korey discussed on the podcast:

Tom: They are taking some precautions. They are taking one major precaution. To my knowledge, it's not recording multiple finishes, although, of course, they can record multiple things and see what works well in the edit. They are essentially taking, what I think is the best precaution they can possibly take. They are intentionally leaking false spoilers.

Korey: So, I guess with them leaking false spoilers, is it almost a red herring where they leak that and that's actually what they do? So people think, 'Oh they are going to do the opposite' or is it just to keep everybody on their toes and no one really knows what's going to go down the weekend of WrestleMania?

Tom: It's to keep everyone on their toes.

WWE is doing all they can to put together an entertaining show and spoilers will mess up all the hard work put in by the officials and talents. Let's just hope that WWE's plan does the job and we end up getting a solid WrestleMania event.

