WWE Rumors- Company invites missing Superstar for Royal Rumble 2020; big surprise entrant?

26 Jan 2020

Vince McMahon/ Royal Rumble arena.

Royal Rumble is not that far away now and we have a lot of speculation to talk about. A lot!

The biggest story doing the rounds at the moment is with regards to Ronda Rousey and her return to TV.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his latest Youtube video that Ronda Rousey has been invited to be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble PPV.

Tom added that Rousey may not appear on screen, and she will probably just be in attendance at the arena to catch up with the talents backstage.

Rousey's MMA Four Horsewomen teammate Shayna Baszler is the odds-on favourite to win the Women's Royal Rumble and Rowdy could be at the show just to support her good friend.

However, it's interesting to note that a few hours back, WWE released and is heavily pushing a Ronda Rousey T-Shirt at the WrestleMania Superstore as well as the WWE Shop and that makes us wonder whether she could be a surprise entrant in the Rumble match.

Here's what Tom had to share about Rousey's status:

The WrestleMania SuperStore has a bad rep! Now open. Check it out!@wweshop pic.twitter.com/EFlg57QgLS — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 4, 2019

Apparently, Ronda Rousey has been invited to Houston but is not believed to be appearing. We’ll have to see about that as there are a lot of people backstage for a limited time. Maybe, they come to visit people, maybe they are there to support others. If Shayna Baszler is winning as planned, I’m sure Ronda Rousey would want to be there. It doesn’t necessarily mean she is in the Rumble but I think it would be nice to see her after so long a time out.

The former UFC Champion has been on hiatus since last year's WrestleMania and there is a possibility of her coming back in the Rumble match to resume her storyline with Becky Lynch.

There is no concrete evidence of her impending return as of this writing, but WWE is known to pull off surprises of such nature.

Do you see her returning and winning the Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.