WWE Rumors - Company made the late decision to get 7-Time World Champion back for WrestleMania 36

He wasn't supposed to be available for WrestleMania 36.

Given the circumstances, WWE needed him to wrestle at the big show.

WWE has made some big changes to the original WrestleMania card.

WWE is scrambling to put together a 2-day WrestleMania event and unsurprisingly enough, it has been a hectic phase for the officials and Superstars behind the scenes.

The WrestleMania card looks different from what it was rumored to be months ago, and various factors have influenced the changes.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a few big alterations this week itself, however, Vince McMahon has been making changes to the big show for many weeks.

As reported by Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz, The Undertaker was never supposed to be available for WrestleMania in the first place.

The decision to book The Undertaker in a feud with AJ Styles was a very late call made by the officials. Styles vs. Undertaker was originally planned for Super ShowDown, but The Phenomenal One picked up an injury and the company had no option but to push the angle further.

The Undertaker wasn't supposed to be available for WrestleMania and then he was. So I know this was quite late on.

The 7-time World Champion has portrayed a different version of himself during the ongoing storyline with Styles and it's just the beginning of The Deadman's character evolution.

Tom had reported earlier that The Undertaker is preparing for the final chapter of his illustrious career and it is expected to be unlike anything the fans have seen before.

It has been mentioned to me that we are going to see something different, something new we are not going to see a return to the old Undertaker. They want a clean slate, they want a refresher and everyone involved wants that as well. Also, it's too late, the kayfabe age is well and truly gone.

The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania and the company has already completed taping the match. What do you expect from the strange gimmick match?

