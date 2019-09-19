WWE Rumors: Company makes last-minute decision to cancel big Roman Reigns match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 907 // 19 Sep 2019, 02:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns.

The fortunes turn quite quickly in the WWE and Erick Rowan is experiencing the same by being the latest recipient of an unlikely singles push. The former Wyatt Family member defeated Roman Reigns at Clash of Champion with an assist from the returning Luke Harper.

However, that was never the original plan.

Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue sat down to review the Clash of Champions PPV on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick Diskussions. Colohue revealed that WWE had originally planned to have Reigns take on Bryan at Clash of Champions. The match that was later scrapped and Rowan was pushed into the limelight instead. Colohue provided more interesting backstage updates behind Luke Harper's return and the potential reasons behind Daniel Bryan's exclusion from the originally planned match.

Here's what the always dependable Tom Colohue had to say:

"So what I’ve heard about this and I think a lot of people heard this particular point I’m going to start with was that Roman vs. Bryan was supposed to be where we were headed. That was always in the plans. That was the programme they were working on. At some point, that was changed, either someone in the back has been very impressed with Rowan, which does happen. If you’re very impressed with someone and you think they deserve a better chance that’s certainly an option.

It could also be that Daniel Bryan whose on a limited date contract has chosen this is a good time to spend a little more of his days off because they tend to get them in small groups over the course of several weeks or months and then lead into WrestleMania if one would be on the cards. So it could be that. There could be a number of reasons.

What I’ve heard is that it was a late decision to move to a Roman vs. Rowan programme and it was also a late decision to bring Harper into it. I don’t think it was on the day by any means. I think it was in the planning for a little while but it certainly surprised a lot of people backstage as well.

They did not know that Harper was coming. It was a very well-kept surprise and moving forward with the win over Roman. I would imagine this will continue for a little while longer but it certainly adds something to the tag scene, doesn’t it?"

The Clash of Champions review featuring Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue contains many exciting insights, backstage news and notes regarding all the matches from the show as well as its aftermath. Check out the full episode below:

Advertisement

What's next in the ongoing storyline?

As witnessed on SmackDown Live, the current driection points towards a potential tag team match for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV, which is scheduled to take place on October 6th, 2019.

Roman Reigns is expected to team up with Daniel Bryan for a match against the reunited Bludgeon Brothers.