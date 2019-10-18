WWE Rumors: Company may have already cleared Sasha Banks for her in-ring return

Sasha Banks is one of the most gifted in-ring performers today

Per PWInsider, Sasha Banks will reportedly be at this Friday night’s SmackDown tapings.

The aforementioned assertion comes after several days of uncertainty regarding Banks’ in-ring status.

Sasha Banks sustained injuries in her brutal Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch.

This year’s WWE Hell in a Cell event witnessed several exciting matches. One of the best matches of the night took place inside the steel structure, which pitted defending RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against number-1 contender Sasha Banks.

In what turned out to be a grueling, back-and-forth affair, Lynch defeated Banks and retained her RAW Women’s Title.

In the following days, Banks has been out of action, and hasn’t performed at multiple events which she’d been advertised for beforehand.

Sasha Banks could return very soon.

PWInsider has now noted that Sasha Banks is set to be at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown tapings (October 18th, 2019).

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz with speculation pertaining to Banks being cleared by the WWE’s doctors to make an in-ring comeback.

Banks had reportedly been dealing with hip and tailbone injury issues, stemming from her Hell in a Cell matchup against Lynch. The Boss, on her part, has refrained from directly addressing her in-ring status and comeback.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that Banks will also be at this weekend’s WWE house shows – on Saturday (October 19th, 2019) at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey; and on Sunday (October 20th, 2019) at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Banks was recently replaced by Tamina for the live events which took place in the days that followed the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Moreover, Banks also didn’t compete on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW in her highly-advertised match against Becky Lynch, and was replaced by Charlotte Flair in said match.

