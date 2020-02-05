WWE Rumors - Company reportedly has 'nothing' for one of the most popular Superstars on RAW

Rusev has been one of the notable absentees on RAW for the past two weeks and various questions have been raised regarding his status.

Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind The Bulgarian Brute's absence from WWE programming on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated that the creative team currently has nothing for the three-time United States Champion. Lana has branched off into a feud with Liv Morgan while Bobby Lashley was involved in a Triple Threat #1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship on this week's RAW.

WWE is gradually moving away from the original storyline featuring Lana, Rusev, and Lashley. However, the company can roll it back and have a conclusive match to the angle that has received a majority of the spotlight in the past few months.

Rusev is one of the most popular Superstars on the roster and WWE should ideally have a solid plan in the works for The Bulgarian Brute as we head towards WrestleMania. Meltzer speculated that WWE may have a plan for Rusev, however, this week may not have been the right time for it to be set in motion.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the following on the WOR:

Alvarez: Where the hell has Rusev been?

Meltzer: They don’t have anything for him right now.

Alvarez: So you’re telling he did that whole storyline and divorcing his wife and this whole deal and now they got nothing for the guy?

Meltzer: Yeah! What do you do with him, I mean, what have you got? I mean, they may bring him back for Lashley but it’s kind of, that’s started to run its course.

Alvarez: Wasn’t like the whole idea like to sort of, get him over?

Meltzer: Yeah, but I don’t know for what.

Alvarez: So now you can’t figure what to do with a guy that your goal was to get him over?

Meltzer: Maybe they have an idea and this wasn’t the week for it because Lashley is in this other match and Lana is in this other direction. But yeah, hopefully, there is something for him at some point. I would hope.