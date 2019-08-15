WWE Rumors: Company reportedly wants former World Champion's son to wrestle soon

Dominick was present at the 2019 Money in the Bank Pay Per View, where his father Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship.

The WWE is reportedly hopeful that Dominick Gutierrez, the son of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio, will wrestle in the company at some point next year.

Dominick, 21, started training last year at the Lance Storm Wrestling Academy, and has worked closely with WWE this year.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE does not feel that Dominick is ready for the ring just yet, but are hopeful he will be in 2020.

Earlier this year, Dominick accompanied his father during the former World Champion's feud with Samoa Joe over the Samoan Submission Machine's United States Championship.

Older fans may remember a much younger Dominick playing a crucial part in Mysterio's 2005 feud with Eddie Guerrero after Latino Heat turned on his friend.

As part of the story, Guerrero revealed that the Hall of Famer was Dominick's biological father and that Rey and his wife Angie had adopted the child after being unable to conceive.

This story culminated in a ladder match for custody at the 2005 SummerSlam Pay Per View, which Mysterio won thanks to an assist by Eddie's wife Vickie Guerrero.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Mysterio reignited his feud with Andrade, losing to the former NXT Champion in a two out of three falls match.

After the defeat, an emotional Mysterio was at a loss for words when asked about the match during a backstage interview, but kept referring to how he has a family to support.

This could be the start of an angle that will see Mysterio's family become a presence on TV, which could lead to a match featuring Dominick, either teaming or feuding with his father.