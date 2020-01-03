WWE Rumors: Company's astounding monthly revenue from YouTube revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

YouTube is a very important avenue for WWE.

Every established independent YouTuber will attest to the fact that the video-sharing platform is a highly lucrative source of income.

Now imagine the revenue a multinational sports entertainment juggernaut like the WWE pulls in every month! We have the figure - $13 Million!

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue spoke about WWE's YouTube earnings in the latest video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

The data, which is freely available to the public, revealed that the company rakes in more than $13 Million despite having a relatively small team.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners reportedly revealed

WWE's YouTube channel features a wide variety of content ranging from highlights of the shows, top 10 compilations, excerpts of podcasts, well-crafted vignettes, and social media roundups, among other things.

WWE's limited yet dedicated video team does a fine job of putting out all the content and the company has been reaping the rewards for their efforts.

Colohue had the following to say regarding WWE's YouTube revenue:

Advertisement

The WWE YouTube based on information that is freely available. We have average monthly earnings data from YouTube and the algorithms and analytics that display the money you make per view, and based on where it is, WWE on YouTube in 2019 made more than $13 Million. That is a lot of money. And it is done by a very small team, because all of the recordings and the shows are freely available to them, they are simply taking that information, taking the video file, chopping it up, uploading it up to YouTube, couple of graphics, job done.

So they only need a very small team who aren’t paid an astronomical amount, they are paid what they’re worth by all means, because when you look at some of the video packages, the editing teams do great work and they deserve the pay they get. But it’s not $13 Million, is it? Lot of that!

There are many fans who 'watch' RAW, SmackDown and NXT by just viewing the post-show video highlights on YouTube, many of which consistently get millions of views.

The main event segment from the most recent edition of RAW which had Liv Morgan's return to TV currently has 4.1 Million views on YouTube. We don't need to stress on the importance of YouTube any further.