WWE Rumors: Company's booking of Lacey Evans vs Natalya, future plans revealed

Lacey Evans after her grueling Last Woman Standing Match

Per Wrestlingnews.co, the primary reason behind the WWE recently having put forth a feud between Lacey Evans and Natalya was to help Evans improve her in-ring skills.

Additionally, it’s being asserted that both Evans and Natalya have seemingly been credited by WWE management for their hard work.

Lacey Evans is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports-entertainment today

Lacey Evans made her professional wrestling debut back in 2014, and has worked for the WWE since 2016.

Evans made her main roster debut in January of this year, and eventually went on to face Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules for the latter’s RAW Women’s Championship.

Evans was unable to dethrone Lynch, following which the former entered a feud with veteran Women’s Division Superstar Natalya.

The WWE had a valid reason behind booking Lacey Evans in a feud with Natalya

The vast majority of the professional wrestling community was left a tad surprised when the WWE booked Evans (who was coming off a high-profile title feud against Becky Lynch), in a mid-card program with Natalya.

Besides, after several live event, as well as TV, matches and confrontations with one another, Natalya won the feud by defeating Evans in their “Last Woman Standing Match” on the October 7th, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Although most experts expected Natalya to put Evans over, Evans’ decisive loss came as a surprise to the pro wrestling community.

On that note, Wrestlingnews.co now reports that the WWE booked Evans in a program with Natalya in order to accord her the opportunity to improve her wrestling skills.

Vince McMahon is of the view that Evans has the potential to become the next top Women’s Superstar for WWE; and that she’d be great for mainstream media interviews, owing to her rich military background, looks, and the way she carries herself.

Moreover, the WWE is reportedly impressed with the improvements in Evans’ in-ring wrestling skills, and has been crediting both Evans and Natalya for their work with one another.

Wrestlingnews.co also noted that while Fit Finlay has contributed significantly toward helping improve the WWE Women’s Division, Natalya is the “unsung hero” of the Women’s Division, helping train the female performers.

On a related note, Evans has now been drafted to SmackDown, whereas Natalya will perform on the RAW brand – making a future feud between the two unlikely in the months to come.

