WWE have been tapping the weekly shows at the Performance Center

WrestleMania also took place at the Performance Center this year

WWE has reportedly sent a memo to the Superstars confirming that there was a person at the Performance Center who has tested positive for COVID-19. The memo, as obtained by Fightful, suggests that the person who was tested positive was not an in-ring performer but rather a staff member at the Performance Center.

Adding to that, they also confirmed that the person was tested positive on March 26 and thus any Superstar who was potentially exposed is now cleared to travel as it has been over 14 days. The memo read:

We have just been notified that (name redacted by Fightful) was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE doctors spoke with (redacted) this morning and reported (they) last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26 at the Performance Center. As you know, (redacted) is not an in-ring performer and we believe this matter is low-risk to you per the following chronology:

Those of you who were potentially exposed would be cleared for travel by the evening of Thursday, April 9 at the latest, since the last possible exposure to any WWE talent personnel should have been at least 14 days prior.

WWE have been going ahead with their weekly shows at the Performance Center and have taped WrestleMania from the same location. The company has been taping shows for the next few weeks as per reports but the latest rumors suggest that WWE will be back to broadcasting live from next week.

I just heard this too, and a lot of the talent I've reached out to aren't happy about it. https://t.co/AAQn1UiqOg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 11, 2020

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp also reported that there are several Superstars who are not happy with WWE's decision to get back to live telecast while the lockdown is still in effect.

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler has confirmed that he will back on RAW commentary next week. He was asked to stay safe at home by Vince McMahon and was off duty for the past couple of weeks.