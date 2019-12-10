WWE Rumors: Company suspends two Superstars, including Robert Roode

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 10 Dec 2019, 23:29 IST SHARE

Robert Roode regularly appears on SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin is reporting that Robert Roode and Primo Colon have been suspended by WWE for 30 days after they violated the company’s Wellness Policy.

“Sources tell us Robert Roode and Primo Colon have been hit with 30-day suspensions this week due to the violations. It’s unclear at this time what was found in their systems.”

What is WWE’s Wellness Policy?

The Wellness Policy was introduced by WWE in February 2006, three months after Eddie Guerrero died as a result of acute heart failure.

It is not known how Robert Roode and Primo Colon failed their medical tests, but WWE’s website provides the following explanation of how the Wellness Policy works:

“The ‘non-medical use’ and associated abuse of prescription medications and performance enhancing drugs, as well as the use, possession and/or distribution of illegal drugs, by WWE Talent are unacceptable and prohibited by this Policy, as is the use of masking agents or diuretics taken to conceal or obscure the use of prohibited drugs.”

Robert Roode’s current WWE status

Since the 2019 draft took place in October, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler have been two of the most prominent heel Superstars on SmackDown.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions have joined forces with Baron Corbin in his recent rivalry with Roman Reigns, and Roode even faced “The Big Dog” in a one-on-one match on the November 29 episode of the blue brand's show.

Primo Colon’s current WWE status

Although Primo Colon has not featured much on WWE programming recently, he has competed in multiple matches in 2019 for Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council, which is run by his father, Carlos Colon.

Primo’s last televised WWE match came in November 2018 at Survivor Series, where he was part of the 10-man SmackDown team that defeated Team RAW on the pay-per-view’s kickoff show.

Advertisement

He teamed with Epico to face Heavy Machinery and Rey Mysterio & R-Truth in early 2019 but those matches took place before SmackDown went on the air.

For more WWE news, you can listen to Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below!