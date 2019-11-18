WWE Rumors: Company to choose Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 36 opponent; SmackDown Superstar is the frontrunner

There is still a long time until WrestleMania comes around, however, WWE believes in having long-term plans for the biggest show of the year. While the plans for the card change with each passing week, the company is particularly careful when it comes to Brock Lesnar's booking for the show of shows.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar's WrestleMania matches are always meticulously planned, well in advance.

He added that the company's plans for Lesnar will be locked up next month before speculating that Bray Wyatt could end up facing the Beast Incarnate at the Showcase of Immortals.

Meltzer first addressed a fan's question regarding a potential Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar match that could happen at WrestleMania next year. The Wrestling Observer journalist shot down the idea of the match and went on to reveal what WWE could have in store for Lesnar.

Here's what he had to say about WWE's 'Mania plans for Lesnar:

"Not a chance (laughs). I don’t think it’s going to be Brock vs. Kevin Owens, no.

"The one thing is that with Brock, see we’re in November, they will pretty much have Brock’s match locked up in the next month. You know Brock’s stuff, because of Paul, because of Brock, and because of Vince, it is always well-planned out in advance. And we should see hints of whatever it is pretty soon.

"I’m still thinking it might be Bray Wyatt. Although they are on different brands, so maybe that’s out of the question, but maybe it’s not, and even if it is out of the question today, it may not be out of the question in a month. If ratings go down, you know, what decision would they make at that point?"

Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at the Survivor Series PPV on November 23rd and the Champion is expected to retain the title at the show.

While the outcome of the Mysterio vs. Lesnar bout is safely beyond doubt, there are many burning questions surrounding the Beast Incarnate's future.

Will he still be the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania? Could WWE actually build up a Wyatt vs. Lesnar showdown despite both of them being on different brands?

Who would you like to see Lesnar go up against at WrestleMania 36 in April next year? Let us know your picks in the comments section.

