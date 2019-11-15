WWE Rumors: Company to release a few Superstars who won't go to AEW

Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown.

It's no secret that there are a few unhappy WWE Superstars who wish to leave the company. Sin Cara, Mike Kanellis and Luke Harper are some of the names who have publically asked for their respective releases from the company. However, it was previously stated that WWE officials are in no mood to let the Superstars out of their contracts.

Dave Meltzer, however, shared a backstage update in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that states that WWE may be willing to grant some talents their releases, those that they feel won't be signing up with AEW. It was added that, even if the outgoing talents join AEW, it would not help WWE's rivals in any substantial manner.

Meltzer had the following to note in the WON:

"It was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them."

Sin Cara recently put out a lengthy social media post in which the 42-year-old wrestler revealed that he had requested his release from WWE. Backstage reports stated that he wished to leave WWE and join MMA promotion Combate Americas. Meltzer added that Sin Cara's release could be granted as he doesn't want to push for a move to AEW.

However, it was also said that WWE may not let Sin Cara leave as he recently signed a new contract.

Sin Cara's situation could be similar to Luka Harper's, who wants to quit the company but is being forced to see out the remainder of his deal.

Mike Kanellis is another Superstar who has expressed his desire to leave. However, his situation is even more complicated as he recently signed a fresh 5-year contract.

There could be many other Superstars backstage who would want to quit WWE, however, will the company give them the green signal?

With AEW willing to poach former WWE Superstars, the on-going contractual stand-off between a few frustrated talents and the WWE officials could spring a few surprises.