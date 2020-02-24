WWE Rumors - Company unable to get a megastar to make in-ring return at WrestleMania 36

Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania is known as the Showcase of the Immortals and that moniker calls for big-name appearances every single year.

The 36th edition of the Show of Shows will take place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida and WWE, as always, has lined up a few big in-ring returns for the show.

The Undertaker, John Cena and Edge are all scheduled to wrestle at the event, however, WWE also wanted another megastar to compete at the show. As revealed by Dave Meltzer, WWE did want Ronda Rousey to have a match at the show but she will not be featured on the card due to an unspecified reason.

Meltzer stated that Rousey is happy being on a hiatus and we may see her at next year's WrestleMania 37, which will happen at the brand new Sofi stadium in LA. He also added that Rousey not working 'Mania 36 despite the WWE management's desire says a lot about her current mindset.

I think that, again, I can't read Ronda's mind, especially now. And Ronda, from what I understand, she's really happy. Look, you don't think they wanted her for this show? So the fact that she's not says something. But, it's just hard for me to believe that she won't be on the LA show.

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 and the former RAW Women's Champion has since focussed on spending time with her family while also indulging in various personal and business commitments outside pro wrestling.

Rowdy is reportedly done working a full-time schedule and is looking for a lighter deal with fewer dates. The negotiations have been ongoing since the day she went on a break and she will be back on TV once everything falls into place.

WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be a stacked show and the company can afford to let Ronda Rousey sit this one out. While Rousey's mainstream appeal would have surely helped the company, they may just have to settle with what they have, which in all honesty, doesn't look that bad on paper.