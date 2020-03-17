WWE Rumors: Confusion and unrest amongst locker room talent after WrestleMania announcement (Exclusive)

The news that WrestleMania would be taking place on site in an empty arena was "a bolt out of the blue".

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

A short time ago, WWE made the announcement that WrestleMania, their flagship show for 35 years, would now be taking place out of their Orlando, Florida Performance Center in an empty arena.

This was followed by a great deal of confusion amongst wrestling fans and journalists while they tried to put all of the pieces together into as coherent a shape as possible. SportsKeeda can exclusively report that a number of members of Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters have been left equally bewildered and in some cases angry as a result of the news.

As of last week, the WWE had issued group e-mails out requesting that talent return to the Performance Center, which would be used as a base of operations for the foreseeable future. Due to travel issues and self-isolation, the full rosters are not present and this has led to some wrestlers knowing what is being planned and others being in the dark.

According to backstage sources, the news that WrestleMania would be taking place on site in an empty arena was "a bolt out of the blue". There was apparently a lot of frenzied discussions, disagreements and unrest backstage after the news initially broke. Certain superstars are said to be upset at the decision.

Over the last few days I have been told by a number of different sources that the WWE, including Vince McMahon and the wrestling team in particular, were determined to put on a show on the date of WrestleMania however they were able to do so. While this is a bold move, it would certainly go a long way to safeguarding everyone in attendance. Time will tell as to whether or not the full complement of stars will be available to wrestle on the night.

